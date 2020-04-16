‘Fair Maps’ referendum gets overwhelming support

Following a state trend, Monroe County voters overwhelmingly supported a fair maps referendum in the April 7 election.

Nearly three quarters of voters cast their ballots in support of the non-binding advisory referendum to gauge the county’s opinion on creating an impartial system for drawing Wisconsin’s state and congressional districts following the 2020 census, or “fair maps”. Monroe county’s vote was 7,014 yes and 2,399 no.

Monroe County was one of nine counties with similar resolutions on the ballot last week, all of which also passed overwhelmingly. They included Marquette County -- 72%, Milwaukee County -- 80%, Pierce County -- 77%, Portage County -- 75%, Rock County -- 81%, St. Croix County -- 76%, Trempealeau County -- 77% and Wood County -- 72%.

Another 15 communities in northern Wisconsin held advisory referendums on banning gerrymandering, which also passed by lopsided margins.

In earlier elections Eau Claire, Lincoln, Sauk, Winnebago, Vernon and La Crosse counties already had referendums on the issue with voters in all six counties showing overwhelming support of fair maps.

In addition, a total of 50 of the state’s 72 county boards have passed resolutions urging state legislators to pass a law giving Wisconsin non-partisan redistricting. To date, 51 of 72 counties in Wisconsin have by now supported nonpartisan redistricting, either through a referendum, a county board resolution or both.

The election results on the issue correspond with a Marquette Law School poll that showed 72% of Wisconsinites are against gerrymandering, including 63% of Republicans and 76% of independents.

The solution fair maps proponents are pushing is the Iowa model, which has been in place for 40 years. It takes the process out of the hands of the politicians and gives it to career civil servants, who have to follow a set of criteria designed to remove bias from the process.

Legislation introduced in the last session for Wisconsin to adopt the Iowa model had five Republican co-sponsors, including Rep. Loren Oldenburg from the 96th Assembly District, which includes much of southern Monroe County.