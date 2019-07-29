That’s a wrap

The Monroe County Fair came to a close this past Sunday after a beautiful weekend full of fantastic weather and family fun. It was a long week for promoters of the fair, which began with a Human Foosball tournament in front of the grandstands Wednesday night.

The event, which is sponsored by the Tomah Fire Department, is similar to table foosball but instead of mounted figures the players are of course humans with the same objective of kicking the ball into the opposing team’s goal.

There were a few new teams this year with a few return teams as well. For the second year in a row, the team of Foos Your Daddy, walked away as victors.

The carnival rides opened Wednesday and continued to be a popular activity throughout the weekend. The Kidsbucks Game & Magic Show put on a total of five shows, which began on Wednesday.

Local FFA and 4-H exhibitors began setting up for the fair early on Wednesday and the judging took place at various times and locations on the fairgrounds throughout the weekend.

Ribbons of all colors and trophies of all sizes adorned exhibits, pens and stalls all over the fairgrounds. There were a lot smiles to see on the faces of those whose hard work paid off.

Thursday night the fair hosted the Ranch Rodeo in the grandstands as well as the WI Talent Search semi-finals on the kids’ stage in the midway. Talented youngsters from all over the county took to the stage to display their talents of singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, stand-up comedy and so much more.

On Friday night there was hardly an open seat in the grandstands during the CC Bull Riding & Championship Rodeo. Afterwards, the 1980s and 1990s rock band, High Mileage, put on a show in the beer garden into the late evening.

In the early afternoon on Saturday, several teams put on an impressive draft horse hitch show with dazzling pageantry, prideful horses and sparkling tact. Judges not only look at the skill level of both the horses and the handlers but the appearance of the team as well.

Motokazie Supercross Races took over the grandstands Saturday evening where spectators were coated in dust during 23 divisions of racing, five ATV classes and 18 dirt bike races on the dirt track. Some competitors reached incredible heights as they soared over jumps.

After the races, the 308’s put on country show with a shot of rock in the beer garden.

The fun continued on Sunday with a car show in the midway, a draft horse halter show and Ag Olympics. The kids pedal pull, which didn’t see a conclusion due to rain, drew in a big crowd this year with over 46 participants.

The rain on Sunday didn’t deter competitors from entering the beanbag tournament in the beer garden.

It was a whirlwind weekend full of activity. After the dust settles and the clean up concludes, board members and volunteers of the fair will soon begin preparations for next year’s Monroe County Fair.