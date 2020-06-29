106-year-old Sparta woman recognized for 42 years of public service

On behalf of the Wisconsin Legislature, Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, recently commended Lola Morrison for her decades of service to the U. S Army Exchange Service and thanked her for her shining example to the Sparta community and the state of Wisconsin.

Morrison was born on July 20, 1913 in Viroqua to Nellie and George Washington Morrison as the youngest of seven children. She went to grade school in La Crosse and eventually earned her GED before earning a scholarship to attend school at Ladysmith Recreational College.

When Morrison was 20 years old, her older brother had eight children who were going to be taken by the state, but she intervened and took guardianship of her nieces and nephews and had to work to support the kids.

In 1941, Lola was hired as a cook and cafeteria worker at Camp McCoy where she took great pride in serving 480 cadets two meals per day with only one assistant.

Now, at 106-years-old, Morrison is a member of the ‘greatest generation’ and devoted her career to the United States Army, working in food service with the Army exchange service, feeding thousands of soldiers through three wars, which included World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

After 42 years at Camp McCoy/Fort McCoy, Morrison retired in 1983 at the age of 70 and in 2017, the Army and Air Force Exchange service awarded her with an Exceeding Excellence Award certificate and military coin in recognition of her four decades of service to the Army Exchange service.

“I’m pretty proud of it. They finally caught up with me after 100 years,” Morrison joked.

Morrison currently resides at the Meadows Assisted Living in Sparta, where she is surrounded by pictures of her extensive family with smiling faces encased in memories.

Anyone who meets her would say Morrison has quite the sense of humor; she is a very spirited individual, sharp as a tack and hard working with a lot of energy left in her. At Rolling Hills, she is a favorite amongst staff, visitors and fellow residents

VanderMeer wrote, “Her lifetime of hard work and commitment to public service is an example to us all.”