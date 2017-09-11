1950S Christmas dispay at History Room

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – of the 1950s – at the Monroe County Local History Room in Sparta.

Starting Monday, Nov. 13 visitors can time travel to the not-so-distant past by viewing the History Room’s special Christmas display, “A 1950s Christmas.”

This retro holiday display recreates what Christmas morning might have looked like 60 years ago, from the classic toys under the tree to the linoleum flooring under the toys. Bask in the nostalgia as you view dozens of the most popular playthings of the 1950s on display right in front of your eyes.

Time travel through television as you watch 60-year-old commercials on a 1953 TV. Get goosepimply as you page through Christmas catalogs from six decades ago. Bring the whole family and see what Christmas morning was like in the 1950s.

The museum display, “A 1950s Christmas,” runs from Nov. 13 through Jan. 13.