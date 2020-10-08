$2 million bond for alleged shooter

The alleged shooter in a June 11 homicide in Sparta is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Monroe County Circuit Judge Troy Ziegler set the high bond for Michael R. Hartmann, 38, Milwaukee, who is charged in the shooting death of 61-year old Anthony Koopman.

Police arrested Hartmann in Butler, Wis. last week. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, felony murder-armed robbery and delivery of methamphetamine, all as party to a crime.

An alleged accomplice, Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, Milwaukee, appeared for a bond hearing in Monroe County Circuit Court on July 30, where she was ordered held in the Monroe County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

A third suspect in the case, Eric A. Borges, 22, of Milwaukee, is also wanted in the crime but has yet to be taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a shooting at 420 S. Court St. in Sparta shortly after 1 a.m. on June 11. When they arrived, they discovered Koopman with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

A witness in the case, Alfred Dorn, 51, said he and Koopman had entered a Kia Soul, at around 1 a.m. the morning of the shooting, after Dorn had arranged a drug buy for Koopman. The two, who thought they would be buying three ounces of methamphetamine, according to Dorn, were in the back seat with another person they didn’t know, presumably Hartmann, while Skenandore-Medina was driving and Borges was in the front passenger seat.

Dorn told police the individual in the back seat kept asking where the money was but no one was producing the drugs and Koopman got out of the car. Dorn said he then heard a gunshot and Koopman took off running. Dorn then exited the vehicle and ducked down behind it.

Investigators interviewed a 17-year-old witness in Milwaukee, who told them Skenandore-Medina, Borges and Hartmann were the ones in the vehicle and that Borges told her he was planning on robbing his friend, Dorn, by trying to sell him meth.

She said Borges had told her Hartman was the shooter and they were the ones being robbed. She said Borges told her he was fleeing to Arizona or Florida and that Hartman had fled the area.

Hartmann was convicted in 2000 for attempted felony murder-armed robbery in Milwaukee County. All three suspects are facing charges of felony murder-armed robbery as party to a crime, distribution of methamphetamine as party to a crime and harboring or aiding a felon as party to a crime.

Police are currently following up on leads that have placed Borges in Wisconsin, Illinois and Texas. They warn the public not approach him if sighted and to call authorities immediately.