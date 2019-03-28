20 tons of cornstarch goes up in flames on I-90

The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a reported semi trailer on fire at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday night on I-90 at mile post 34 westbound.

When law enforcement arrived they reported that the tractor had been disconnected from the trailer and the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to grass on the driving lane shoulder and was close to getting in to a grove of pine trees.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold was able to extinguish the grass fire with equipment on the command truck.

The trailer was transporting 40,000 pounds of corn starch from Illinois to Hager City, WI. The trailer and contents were a total loss. The I-90 westbound driving lane was closed for seven hours.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Highway Department, Per Towing, Brian Anderson Excavating and Modern Disposal Service assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a brake malfunction of the trailer's right rear wheel. The driver, Andrzej Leszek, was not injured. The tractor sustained no damage.