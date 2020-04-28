2020 Sparta Butterfest cancellation announced

It is with heavy hearts, much thought and discussion that the Sparta Butterfest Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the 36th Annual Sparta Butterfest due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. The cancellation will include all events scheduled for that weekend and no new royalty will be named for 2020.

In a message released from the board of directors on Tuesday, Apr. 28, the organization said Sparta Butterfest's main priority is the health and safety of each and every one of its volunteers and festers.

“As a committee, we talked about other solutions, but with the announcement of the Badger Bounce Back Plan, we would need to be in Phase 3 by the second weekend in June. There unfortunately is not enough time for us to reach Phase 3 by Butterfest weekend.”

This is only a cancellation of Sparta Butterfest for this year, due to current social distancing guidelines and the event is scheduled to be back next year for the 2021 Fest.