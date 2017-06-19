33-year-old charged with 7th OWI
Mon, 06/19/2017
A Sparta man is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly crashing his girlfriend’s vehicle on purpose last Wednesday night.
