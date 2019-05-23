34th annual Hootenanny at Leo & Leona's

The 34th annual Hootenanny will take place over Memorial Day weekend. Leo & Leona's Dance Hall will host the Hoot on Sunday, May 26 from 1-7 p.m.

Monday, May 27, will find a few of the Hoot Crew wandering around Bangor between 2-5 p.m. The OT Pub will be the host from 2-3:30 p.m. and Augies Bar and Grill will host from 3:30-5 p.m. There will be a short memorial service in honor of POWs and MIAs at all three venues. Good music, poetry, and "true" stories will be the fare both days.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Leo and Leona's the line up will be in the following order:

• Tommy Orrico & Friends

• Dan Berger, Dan and Mary

• John "Songbird" McCue bestowing the Good Guy award, recognizing hobo royalty and Irishman of the year and Irish Rose

• Tim Eddy

• Eddie Allen

• Ann Christoffer

• Dave Zwiee

• Therese Roellich

• Doug Way

• Jeff Cozy.

The finale will be a tribute to Larry Penn and Ed Bonam by the House Boys ( AKA John Ward and Jay Hoffman). If L & L's doesn't kick us out by then, there will be an acoustic jam until they do.

Admission is free at all venues. Tips will be accepted. BYO food to Leo and Leona's. No alcohol carry ins allowed at any of the venues. Questions? John McCue (608) 451-0039