4-H club looks to make Cashton a greener place to live

Greener Cashton: Bag Brigade is a new initiative from Jolly Joiners 4-H Club in an effort to minimize the use of plastic bags in the Village of Cashton, making it a greener place to live.

For the past few years, project coordinator Emma Mason has been having conversations with other community members about how in England, throughout the country, shoppers get charged for the plastic bags given at the stores.

“It’s really helped get rid of the bags there,” Mason said, adding the country’s usage of the bags is down by 85 percent from 2014 to 2018.

Mason had seen a video regarding the environmental effects caused by over usage of plastic bags such as sea pollution, which leads to the death of aquatic life as well as plastic bags getting eaten by local livestock and wildlife.

The bags tend to fly away in the wind and get washed down into sewers, causing blockages, not to mention how unattractive it is to see plastic bags lining roadways along the countryside.

Mason learned of a group creating reusable bags from old curtains and t-shirts.

“It seemed like a really nice thing to do for the community and we knew for us it would need to be really simple,” she said.

Jolly Joiners tries to complete a community project each year. During discussions for this year’s endeavor, Mason suggested the bag project.

Bernadette Adams had a pattern from a similar project her kids had completed at school on a much smaller scale and knew the Cashton Cupboard & Closet receives old t-shirts from donations in abundance and was willing to give them to the 4-H club for the project.

“I think those three elements fell into place; the pattern Bernadette had, the idea that I had coming from England and this resource,” Mason said. “There are so many t-shirts washing around here because you get a t-shirt for everything and we thought this would be the perfect thing to do.”

Mason said the project grew from a 4-H project to a true community effort because, although the project is about producing the bags, it’s also about changing the way people think so that they are remembering to use the bags.

“You need as many people in the community on board as possible,” she added. “It takes the whole community to really make a difference.”

Donation boxes were set up throughout the community for people to drop off their unwanted t-shirts that would otherwise go unused.

The Bag Brigade scheduled several ongoing sessions to make cheap, reusable cloth bags out of old t-shirts, which are soft, strong and easily laundered. The group has already held three sessions and created over 450 bags.

The bags have a Greener Cashton: Bag Brigade logo either stamped or sewn on with a link to the group’s website. The website explains the project in depth, making it easier for others to participate on their own.

The group’s goal is to create enough bags to leave in local stores that can be given out to customers instead of the regular plastic bags, however, individuals and/or groups were welcome to bring their own t-shirts that maybe hold sentimental value to the making sessions to have them made into bags for their own use.

“We like the idea that if there’s sentimental attachment to it, it might encourage the use of it,” Mason said.

The Cashton Memorial Library donated leftover t-shirts from 5K runs it hosted and those bags are now given out as book bags at the library. The library would have originally given out used plastic bags.

Along with the bags, the Bag Brigade also has made up cards that individuals can hang on their door knobs to remind them to grab the bags before leaving the house for the grocery store, as well as key chains made from t-shirt scraps.

“We hope this will motivate people to use the reusable bags they already have at home,” Adams said.

Mason now has approximately 400 of the cloth bags at her house. On Earth Day, May 22, the group is holding a launch day at Cashton Hansen’s IGA from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. where they will be giving out bags for free until they are gone.

Multiple local businesses are still collecting t-shirts for the group including Cashton Hansen’s IGA, Cashton Memorial Library and Cashton Cupboard & Closet. The next making session is scheduled for April 28 at the Cashton High School.

“The whole idea is to replace plastic bags as far as possible,” Mason said. “We hope that in time, people will get into the habit of carrying reusable bags with them and using them in place of new plastic bags both within our own community as well as neighboring communities.”

To find out more about the project, visit www.cashton.com/greener-cashton.