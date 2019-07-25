4-H families showcase hard work at Monroe County Fair

The 2019 Monroe County Fair is officially underway and one of the main draws to the fair is the action inside the barns. This is the event 4-H and FFA families work hard for all year long to display their various projects and show off the county’s top livestock.

Some shows at the fair began as early as Wednesday evening, including Early Age Categories Judging and Dog Obedience Judging.

As exhibitors began arriving at the fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon, all market pigs and beef as well as sheep had to be in place and weighed by 7 p.m. Wednesday night in preparation for beef judging at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Although the majority of shows take place Friday and Saturday, there is plenty of activity on Thursday, such as rabbit judging at 10 a.m. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the white exhibit building is junior/open class foods and food preservation, plant and soil sciences, natural sciences, mechanical sciences, electricity, woodworking, photography, flowers and houseplants.

The white exhibit building opens at 8 a.m. every day throughout the fair and closes at 10 p.m. The public is invited to peruse through all of the projects on display.

The noisy and entertaining sheep show will take place at 4 p.m. today (Thursday) in the lower barn show ring. The sheep are by far the most talkative animals at the county fair.

On Friday, things kick off early at 7 a.m. with the rooster crowing contest in the poultry show barn. The dairy show begins at 9 a.m., along with the poultry show in the lower barn show ring.

Also at 9 a.m., in the white exhibit building will be cultural arts, clothing, knitting and crocheting, followed by home environment, family development, health, social and political sciences and antiques.

At 4 p.m. on Friday is the swine open class followed by Junior Fair.

The Llama show will take place in the dairy barn show ring at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The goat show also begins at 9 a.m. in the lower barn show ring.

Round robin follows the goat show and afterwards the Special Needs Livestock Show will begin around 10:30 a.m., depending on goat and round robin shows.

The Jr. Horse Project game show will take place in the fairgrounds arena at 9 a.m. and the exciting draft horse hitch class will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The cat show will be held in the white exhibit building at 1 p.m. and the small pet show will immediately follow.

The Junior Livestock Sale begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Farm Progress Building, which always draws a large crowd.

The action continues on Sunday at 8 a.m. with the dog agility show followed by the draft horse halter class at 10 a.m.

The entertaining Ag Olympics will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday in the open barn. The 4-H action center/demonstrations will begin at 12 p.m. and the weekend 4-H activities will conclude at 2:30 p.m. with the Junior Fair Clothing Style Show.