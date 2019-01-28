44th Annual Monroe County Land Stewardship Awards Banquet

Wayne Edgerton imparted his unique perspective on Monroe County's land conservation to a crowd of over 150 guests who attended the 44th Annual Monroe County Land Stewardship Banquet at Jake's Northwoods in Sparta on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Edgerton, who was keynote speaker at the event was the first resource conservationist hired by the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District in 1974. His career has led him from Wisconsin to Wyoming and Minnesota, before retiring to Monroe County where he lives with his wife Bonnie on a small organic farm south of Tomah.

He was paid $2.24 an hour when he began his career with the county. And while that has changed over the years, along with technological advances that have made implementing conservation methods easier and more efficient, he said the end goal of striving for soil and water health have remained constant.

Following Edgerton's speech, this year's Land Stewardship Award recipients were honored. They include Conservation Farmer of the Year, the Mark and Betty Henthorne family, Conservationist of the Year, Joe Cook, and Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year, Leo Fischer.

The 2018 Youth Conservation Poster Contest Award winners also were introduced. They included:

• Grade 2-3 -- first place winner Kendell Weiker

• Grade 4-6 -- Christian Roche, first place; Ava Erickson, second place; and Makayla Blount, third place

• Grade 7-9 -- Noah Hertelt, first place; Thomas Laufenberg, second place; and Nadia Tovar, third place