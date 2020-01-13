5th race emerge for county board after last minute filing

A fifth Monroe County Board seat will have competition after a candidate filed nomination papers last Friday, just before the deadline.

Remy Gomez, who also is running for Tomah mayor, threw his hat into the ring for Tomah’s Supervisory District 13. The deadline for submitting nomination papers in that district was extended from Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday at 5 p.m. after incumbent Dean Peterson failed to file either a declaration of non-candidacy or nomination papers.

Gomez will be taking on Wayne Kling, who also is running for Tomah School Board. With that additional race, the county board will have almost one-third of its 16 seats contested.

In District 16, which is being vacated by current County Board Vice-Chairman Jim Schroeder, Jen Schmitz turned in her nomination papers last Tuesday before the 5 p.m. deadline, to take on Ronald Radar, who turned in his nomination paperwork Dec. 30. Both candidates are residents of Cashton where Radar is the police chief.

Former county board supervisor Craig Buswell will be taking on District 16 incumbent Mary Cook after he submitted nomination papers last Monday. Buswell preceded Cook in the supervisory district, which includes the towns of Clifton and Glendale, portions of the town of Wilton and Wellington and the Village of Kendall.

The board’s other two races include District 9 where incumbent Doug Path is facing a challenge from Ron Luethe, and District 1 where Stephen Klein is facing incumbent Alan McCoy.

There is no candidate for Tomah’s District 12 seat being vacated by County Board Chairman Pete Peterson. That seat could be selected through a write-in campaign. While it isn’t necessary to register with the county clerk’s office as a write-in candidate, poll workers will be informed of anyone who does and can reveal those names to voters if asked. Write-in candidates’ names will not appear on the ballot.