70-year old man hurt in farm mishap

A 70-year old Monroe County man sustained life threatening injuries in a farm accident Monday on Cty. Hwy. A in the Town of Ridgeville.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Gary Waege, whose address is Heritage Avenue, became ensnared in a piece of farm equipment, reportedly a machine that wraps hay bales in plastic.

Apparently, Waege was alone at the time of the accident and was discovered by someone who came upon the scene.

The Wilton Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department and Sparta Area Ambulance Service responded to the incident. Waege was then med flighted to a La Crosse Hospital. His current condition hasn't been released.