91-year-old time capsule found at church in Warrens

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Warrens was founded in December of 1894, members met in various homes and in the local schoolhouse until the first church building was erected on the hill in July of 1900.

In the late summer of 1928, the church was struck by lightning, which ignited a fire that was catastrophic, resulting in a total loss of the structure. All that was salvaged from the rubble was the original baptismal font, which is still in use today.

Little did the current church members know that members of the congregation had left behind a surprise when construction on the church’s second building began in 1929.

In May of 1930, the new “Church on the Hill” was dedicated. The congregation remained in that same building for 79 years until 2009 when they outgrew the space and a new building was completed in September 2009.

The building was demolished in 2019 and crews salvaged the second church’s original cornerstone dated 1929.

The cornerstone sat in Pastor Kory Janneke’s yard through the winter and on March 21, he and his children were outside in their yard attempting to move the stone when they knocked off some bricks and noticed there were two different materials on top of the stone.

“That’s what intrigued us because we thought it didn’t look quite right,” Pastor Janneke said.

After about an hour of tinkering away at the stone, they were able to open up a piece where they could see the corner of a copper box. “Then we realized there was actually something worth digging for in there,” he added.

Eventually, they were able to remove the box. As the church had just shut down normal operations due to the pandemic, Pastor Janneke kept the box in the church’s office waiting for an occasion to open it.

On September 13, during an outdoor service, the congregation opened it together to discover the congregation in 1929 had left behind a time capsule in the mysterious box. If there had been a church record of the time capsule, Pastor Janneke said it had been lost over the years.

“We actually didn’t know there was a time capsule. It was a complete surprise,” he said. “As we were opening it, we had no clue what we were going to find.”

In opening it up, Pastor Janneke and church members were even more surprised to learn that the box had been laid in the cornerstone almost exactly 91 years before they had opened it. Inside they found a copy of The Tomah Journal dated September 20, 1929 as well as a banking receipt dated September 15, 1929 with a handful of coins.

“That was an even nicer surprise as we opened it up and checked it out,” Pastor Janneke said.

Inside church members also found a catechism written in English and one written in German; two hymnals, written in English and German and two copies of a sort of church newsletter written in German and English.

The one thing that seemed to generate the most interest was a simple hand-written list of officers and church members.

Current church members started looking at the list to recognize the names of their great-grandparents and other ancestors. Even though the members then were relatives of current members, no one could recall even a whispered mention of the time capsule.

“I think the memory of it just disappeared somehow through the years,” Pastor Janneke said. “We were just grateful that the cornerstone didn’t get hauled off with the rest of the rubble.”

He added that the capsule was laid to rest in a very odd manner. The cornerstone had been solid, and the time capsule was laid directly in the middle of the top of it with a wall on top of that.

“The only way the capsule could have been removed would have been if the church was torn down,” he said. “It wasn’t as though it was placed from the side where you could just peel back some bricks and get to it. I wonder if they ever thought it would be found and maybe it was meant to be a surprise.”

Pastor Janneke said the church will likely find some way to display the found items and may even consider leaving behind another time capsule for future generations to discover.