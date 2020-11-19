Aaron Scott Voice journey ends in Battle Round

Aaron Scott's experience on The Voice ended Monday in the Battle Round.

Scott performed with another Team (Blake) Shelton member, Ian Flanigan. Both performed a duet to the Credence Clearwater Rival classic Have You Ever Seen the Rain.

Flanigan and Scott were part of Team Shelton after both were chosen by Shelton on The Voice blind audition in late October for The Voice season premier. Scott and Flanigan were flawless in their delivery. One could only hope that John Fogerty, lead singer for CCR in their early days, would have given his stamp of approval with Scott and Flanigan's cover version.

Although the final decision was Shelton's in the Battle Round who would move on, Shelton's fellow judges, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stephani favored Flanigan's vocals over Scott's for the duet performance, as evidenced by their post performance remarks.

Still, a roller coaster ride for Scott, a teacher in the Tomah school district and member of a local band, One Way North. Scott's is now a familiar story how he got into music and eventually formed a band with a group of local musicians, Cody Leis, Mark Gnewikow, Matt Callaway and Frank Reyes, in 2015.

For his blind audition Scott sang Hemorrhage (In My Hands), a popular up tempo rock song from the 1990a by Fuel. CCR's Have You Ever Seen the Rain is more mellow, but Scott had no problem adjusting. Unfortunately, Voice judges thought Flanigan was a better vocal fit in the Battle Round. Maybe Flanigan had a bit of an edge as he played guitar during the song.

Scott was selected to audition Jan. 16-17 with other contestants in Nashville, Tenn. He learned this summer he was selected to perform on The Voice.

And no doubt, a positive experience as Scott noted after the Voice premier in October.

“A lot of good people,” Scott said then. “It’s legitimate. Nothing made up. It was a lot of work."

As a good faith gesture for his Voice experience Scott, on the air, invited Shelton to Wisconsin to hunt on his family's land "anytime he wants."

Who knows? If anyone claims to have a Blake Shelton sighting in rural Monroe County, it may be legitimate.