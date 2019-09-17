Accident near Cashton results in fatality

On Sept. 16, around 7:20 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal two-vehicle accident on State Highway 33 near County Highway PC, west of Cashton.

Once on scene, deputies found that the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra failed to yield for a stop sign at Hwy 33 and County Hwy PC and struck a commercial truck traveling east on Hwy 33.

The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, and two passengers of the GMC sustained life-threatening injuries; an additional passenger in the vehicle died on scene.

The names are being withheld pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service, and the Monroe County Highway Department.