Advanced Butterfest carnival tickets go on sale May 9

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will be selling advanced carnival tickets for the A&P Enterprise carnival at Butterfest starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at 111 Milwaukee Street in Sparta.

There will be limited quantities sold daily to ensure everyone has a chance to take advantage of these special tickets that cost $5 for three tickets. Each person, age 16 and older, will be able to purchase up to $50 per day so all community members are offered an equal opportunity to purchase the tickets.

The advance tickets are good for all rides starting Thursday, June 6 at 5 p.m. Each advance ticket is good for any ride compared to regular tickets that take multiple tickets per ride.

Schedule for the carnival (subject to weather):

Thursday, June 6, 2019 - 5PM (regular or advance tickets)

Thursday, June 6, 2019 - 6PM ($20 wristband, good for all rides)

Friday, June 7, 2019 - 2PM (regular or advance tickets)

Saturday, June 8, 2019 - 11AM (regular or advance tickets)

Saturday, June 8, 2019 - 12PM ($20 wristband, good for all rides)

Sunday, June 9, 2019 - 12PM (regular or advance tickets)

Regular tickets will cost $1.25 each or ten for $10.00. Rides take three or more regular tickets.

For more information about Butterfest, visit http://www.spartabutterfest.com/