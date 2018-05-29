Thursday, May 31, 2018
Home / News / Alleged threats cause graduation cancellation

Alleged threats cause graduation cancellation

Tue, 05/29/2018 - 11:05am admin1

An alleged  threat from one of the family members of a Sparta High School graduate forced officials to cancell the graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here