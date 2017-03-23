Already best friends: Sparta man adopts senior rescue dog to give her new life

The saying “man’s best friend” is already proving true for rural Sparta resident Marty Severson and his new four-legged pal.

Severson adopted Mira, an eight-year-old dog, last week from the Monroe County Animal Shelter, and he couldn’t be happier.

“Mira’s just a sweetie,” he said, patting her white coat.

Severson, who 20 years ago responded to the name Brucie Bumchuckles both on the radio and off, lives alone in rural Sparta, where he enjoys a five-acre yard on the Little La Crosse River.

“She’s starting to figure it out,” he said, adding that she’s been brave enough to test the water – literally.

At eight, Mira is considered a ‘senior’ in dog years. Monroe County Humane Officer and Animal Shelter Director Amber Dvorak says a lot of times, adopting an older dog is often a better option for some pet-lovers.

“Senior dogs tend to be more low-key and low-energy,” she said. “They’re not hyperactive, they’re often already potty trained and have good manners. You don’t have to go through the puppy phases and, of course, you’re giving the dog a chance at a good quality end to life.”

Dvorak said Severson came into the shelter early last week, just to see who needed a home.

“He didn’t care what breed, what age, what sex or what color – he just wanted a friend,” she said. “His only request that it be a dog nobody else would want.”

Severson filled out an application, and heard back the very next day.

“Mira is a senior dog who was surrendered to the shelter, and might have otherwise been unwanted because of her age,” Dvorak said.

Mira went home with Severson the following day, and ever since, the two have been inseparable.

“That wagging tail when you come home, there’s just nothing like it,” he said, smiling. “It’s unconditional love.”

Severson seems to even speak ‘dog’, and has already put making Mira comfortable in her new home a priority.

“There’s two parts of it,” he said. “When the dog is given up and has to spend some time mourning its previous owner and not understanding why all of the sudden it’s not going home anymore. But on the other hand, the dog also has to get accustomed to the new house, new people, new smells and a whole new life.”

Severson paid the shelter’s $110 adoption fee for a larger dog breed. All dogs who leave the Monroe County Animal Shelter have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated for some diseases, tested for heartworms, treated with flea and tick preventative and have undergone a veterinary exam.

When they go home with their new family, dogs need to be licensed and should get Lymes and Lepto vaccines, and the owners are responsible for any additional vet care after adoption.

“I think people need to know just how committed Amber and the staff at the shelter are,” Severson said. “They just do a wonderful job.”

Now that she’s settled in, Mira and Brucie Bumchuckles will enjoy each other’s companionship into the future, encouraging one another to enjoy their five acres on the river.