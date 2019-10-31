Alternate side parking starts Friday in Sparta

The Sparta Police department is warning residents that alternate-side parking begins this Friday, Nov. 1.

After three years of relaxed enforcement of the ordinance, police will ramp up ticketing violators once again.

Alternate-side parking will begin Nov. 1 and remain in effect until April 1, 2020. Enforcement begins at 2 a.m. Friday.

According to the ordinance, all vehicles must park on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days and on the odd numbered side of the street on odd numbered days. Parking is forbidden on cul-de-sacs for the entire period alternate-side parking is in effect.

According to the ordinance, alternate side parking violators are fined $15. If the ticket isn't paid within 10 days, the fine goes up to $30, and up to $45 if not paid within 30 days. After that, the fine increases to $50 plus the vehicle's registration is suspended. If a vehicle receives two consecutive parking citations, it will be towed at the owner's expense.

The police department eased up on ticketing violators in the 2015-16 winter due largely to the lack of snow. Officers haven't been strictly enforcing the ordinance since unless there was a major snowstorm or the street department was removing snow.

However, according to Sparta Police Chief Dave Kuderer, as the city became lax on enforcement, some residents became lax on moving their vehicles.

The problem became apparent last year when the city experienced significant snowfall following a couple of relatively snowless winters.

The Sparta City Council initiated the ramped up enforcement policy earlier this year. The ordinance itself remains the same, and will be enforced no matter what the weather is like.