American Legion Riders to hold ride for Legacy Sholarship Fund June 15

The second annual District #7 Legacy Run will be on June 15, starting at La Crosse Area Harley-Davidson. The goal is to raise funds to support the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.

The American Legion’s Legacy Scholarship Fund provides college scholarship money to children and families of post-9/11 veterans who died on active duty, or have a combined VA disability rating of 50 percent or greater.

The ride this year will take us through local areas, collecting donations throughout our eight-county district. Last year they raised $12,000 for the scholarship.

The American Legion Legacy Scholarship is a needs based scholarship designed to fulfill a financial gap remaining after all federal and state grants/scholarships available to an eligible applicant have been utilized. Students can get up to $20,000 a year for six times based on needs.

This ride will end at the American Legion Post #336 in conjunction with the Onalaska Community Days.

Ways to get involved: Participate in the ride, donate to the cause or show your support at the beginning and/or end of the ride. Prize donations will be used as door prizes at the event.17 businesses have provided sponsorships for the event and will be recognized during the ride.

Bring your family, your employees & your friends and enjoy a day of activities. Food and drink will be available. See the event's Facbook page for details: https://www.facebook.com/LegacyRun.District7/