Amtrak incident leads to arrest of 31-year-old Oregan man

A Portland, Oregon man was arrested in Monroe County on November 7 after law enforcement was notified of suspicious behavior on an Amtrak Train. The report indicated the man had a knife and was “talking crazy.”

While enroute, officers were notified the man had allegedly left the train and was attempting to force himself into one of the three engines pulling the train. Officers found the suspect walking down Highway 12 in Tomah and identified him as 31-year-old Timothy I. Thomas.

After taking Thomas into custody, officers found a knife concealed on his person along with a notebook in his bag that referenced witches, conspiracies, plots and groups such as the KKK and other extremists.

Thomas was run through dispatch centers and found to be flagged for caution, threats to law enforcement and was on the FBI’s terror watch list.

An interview with a witness provided additional information about Thomas’ behaviors on the train.

Witnesses reported that he had boarded the train in Chicago and had allegedly been acting strangely since he boarded, talking to himself. When a witness asked if he was okay, he advised that he was; complaints about his behavior however continued.

Around the Wisconsin Dells area, complaints stated he was “talking crazy” to people. Thomas frequently stated he was getting off the train, talked about being an alien, a secret agent and that communication waives were not working properly.

Furthermore, he was reportedly making threats to kill people while wielding a knife.

Thomas was detained by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. He was charged with making terrorist threats, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

A $2,500 cash bond was set.