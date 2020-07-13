Up, up and away

Mike Jamesson of Sparta has been flying in one way or another since he was 14 years old. You may have seen him flying over Monroe County in his powered parachute, which he says is a dream come true for him.

“Have you ever had the dream where you could take off and sort of swim in the air, flying over trees and just under power lines,” Jamesson said. “If you ever have, that’s what this is like.”

A powered parachute is an aircraft that consists of a parafoil with a motor and three wheels. Its airspeed typically ranges between 25 and 35 mph and operates at heights ranging from just a few feet off the ground to as high as 10,000 feet, however, a more common altitude for the small aircraft is between 500 and 1,500 feet.

“There’s no reason to fly at 10,000 feet in the air because you can’t see anything and it just feels like you’re standing still,” Jamesson said. “I’d much rather buzz the ground, fly between the trees, play in the fields and just be a few feet off the ground. That’s the fun of it, when it feels like you’re flying like a bird.”

Jamesson started flying with Monroe County Air Corp for search and recovery operations. He learned how to fly and do different things with Gordy Stelter, who was the Emergency Management Director in Monroe County for many years.

Jamesson started hang gliding when he was in his early 20s and eventually, due to marriage, kids and life in general, he wasn’t able to do it much anymore.

In March of 2017, Jamesson bought his aircraft, a Six Chuter Legend, from a seller near Madison. The Legend is a two-seat powered parachute equipped with the Rotax 582 UL 65 hp motor.

The propeller and wind from the composite prop help to inflate the parachute or flexible wing. When it inflates and the aircraft reaches ground speeds around 30 mph, it lifts off.

There are two primary ways to control a powered parachute; increasing or decreasing engine power, which controls the vertical rate of climb and deflecting the right or left trailing edge of the parafoil, which turns the aircraft right or left.

Jamesson’s powered parachute has a 10-gallon fuel tank that can be flown for about three hours before requiring refueling, depending on the density of the air, wind and weight.

A powered parachute is usually considered to be safer than normal fixed-wing aircraft because of its stability, limited response to control inputs and stall resistance.

“It’s simple and easy and it is the safest way to fly,” Jamesson said. “Typically, there are very few crashes with these.”

Jamesson learned all he could by studying on his own and eventually hired an instructor to help teach him how to fly the powered parachute.

In order to pilot the aircraft with a passenger aboard, the operator must first have a sport pilot license, which needs to be renewed every two years. The acquisition of the license requires a valid driver’s license, a minimum of 10 hours flight-instruction time, two hours of solo flight and a ground knowledge test for the FAA.

“After all of that is done, you go in front of an examiner,” Jamesson said. “They have you do certain things to show that you’re proficient in flying.”

Before each flight, pilots have to conduct a preflight, to ensure that everything is in good working order. Every year, the aircraft has to undergo an annual inspection as well to ensure the safety of the pilot and the passenger.

Jamesson can only fly during daylight hours and half an hour after the sun sets, which is called civil twilight. Weather conditions have to be just right, wind conditions play a big factor in flight patterns as well as geographical considerations, but to Jamesson the effort is worth it.

“The freedom of flying low to the ground and buzzing over people is so awesome,” Jamesson said. “I love this aircraft; it has really good flight characteristics, it’s easy to fly and it’s stable.”