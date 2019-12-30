Anderson pleads not guilty to intentional homicide

Marcus W. Anderson, 35, of Tomah is facing 13 felony charges in Monroe County Circuit Court, including first degree intentional homicide in relation to the death of a 3-year-old child earlier this year. At an arraignment on Dec. 20, Anderson plead not guilty to all of the charges against him.

On May 3, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Tomah Police Department responded to the report of a medical emergency at a residence on Jodi Circle. Officers from the Tomah PD and members of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service responded to the residence and began performing life saving measures on the child.

The child was immediately transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital where further life saving measures were performed, however, despite the extensive efforts of emergency personnel, the child did not survive.

The medical emergency then transitioned into a death investigation. Due to the information gathered by the officers and medical staff following the incident, investigators believed that the cause of death was the result of child abuse and the suspect was identified as Anderson.

Anderson was located in downtown Tomah and taken into custody a short time later during a high-risk traffic stop.

On May 4, the University of Wisconsin - Madison Department of Pathology performed a forensic autopsy, which determined the victim suffered multiple blunt-force, trauma-type injuries causing death as the result of child abuse.

A search of Anderson’s residence was conducted where officers found a firearm that was determined to be Anderson’s, who has been convicted of a felony in the past and is on felony bond for previous offenses and not to possess a firearm.

Judge Mark Goodman set a $750,000 cash bond with conditions on May 6. Anderson currently remains in custody.

“The reality is, given the very serious nature of the case, if Mr. Anderson is convicted, he would be going to prison for a very long time,” District Attorney Kevin Croninger said at an earlier hearing.

Additional charges in the case against Anderson include two counts of child abuse to intentionally cause great bodily harm, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, eight counts of felony bail jumping and operating while intoxicated.

He is next scheduled to appear in Monroe County Circuit Court on February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. before Judge Mark Goodman.