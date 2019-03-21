Angelo family loses four pets in Wednesday morning house fire

A pair of house fire calls and a fire alarm at Meadowview Middle School kept the Sparta Area Fire District busy this week.

The call for the most serious fire came in shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold said his department was dispatched to a reported house fire at 10962 Gage Avenue in the Town of Angelo.

“Upon arrival, crews had heavy fire and smoke showing from the structure. The fire appeared to have started in the rear of the house and the house was extensively damaged,” Arnold offered.

He said the family was not home when the fire broke out, and four pets perished in the blaze.

According to Arnold, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the department was dispatched to another house fire at 418 East Main Street in Sparta.

Arnold said the call came in at 5:33 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, Sparta Police officers indicated the fire broke out in a sofa on the first floor of the residence.

Officers were able to extinguish the fire and after checking out the scene, firefighters confirmed it was out and proceeded to ventilate the structure.

Arnold said the cause of the fire was careless use of smoking materials.

The final call came in at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to Arnold, his department was dispatched to Meadowview Middle School for a reported fire alarm.

Further investigation revealed that a fire alarm pull station at the school had been activated near one of the exit doors.

After reviewing video, officials were able to confirm the identity of the person who pulled the alarm.

Arnold said the school district and the fire department continue to investigate the incident.