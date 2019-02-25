Another day, another blizzard

The latest blast of winter weather caused a lot slide offs in Monroe County but only one accident with injuries.

That mishap occurred this morning (Monday) on Cty. Hwy. O near Warrens, where a head-on collision sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While the county received only up to three inches of snow in some areas, Saturday night's rain left a layer of ice on roads that were later covered with drifting snow from wind gusts that topped 40 mph in some instances, causing white-out conditions.

While county snowplows operated ariund the clock on the county's interstates, they were pulled from county highways and secondary state roads at 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Monroe County Highway Commissioner David Ohnstad said his crews had been on duty for 16 hours straight and were going to exceed reasonable on-duty limits. He also said with the heavy wind, the plows weren't keeping up with the drifting.

The plows resumed snow removal operations at 3 a.m. this morning.

"The biggest issue was wind," said Ohnstad. "With 50 mph wind gusts, especially in exposed areas, there's almost no chance of keeping up with it."

He said in those types of blizzard conditions, people should stay home unless it's absolutely necessary to travel. And if you do have to travel, he said, take your foot off the accelerator.

"The biggest issue is just to slow down and put away the telephone," he said.

According the National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse, Monroe County was just south of the heavy snowfall, receiving around three inches in some areas. However, the peak wind gust recorded at the La Crosse Airport was 47 mph, while Sparta had 37 mph peak wind gust.

It said the coming days look a little more tame by comparison. The area could receive a trace of snow today but highs will only be in the single digits. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the teens beginning Tuesday with a chance of 1-to 3 inches of snow falling.

After that, the next chance of measurable snow will come Friday, but according to the NWS, its too early to predict how much.