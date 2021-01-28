Another hurdle cleared

The Monroe County Board voted 15-1 Wednesday to take advantage of historically low borrowing rates, approving a $16 million bond issue to fund construction of a senior care facility despite facing a few unknowns associated with the project’s cost.

The 1.507 % interest rate on the bond was the lowest of 12 bids, which only ranged in difference by a quarter of a percent.

“You’re paying less than $3 million in interest over a 20-year period for a $16 million financing,” said Brad Viegut of Robert W. Baird & Company, the county’s financial advisor.

He noted that it’s rare to get that number of bidders for a bond issuance and unheard of in his experience with Monroe County.

Annual repayments on the borrowing will be between $900,000 and $950,000 for most of the 20-year term of the loan, with the final four years rising to a little over $1 million.

Still, Supervisor Remy Gomez questioned the logic of borrowing only $16 million for what he expects to be a much costlier project. He pointed out that the county board approved the $16 million figure for the project in 2017.

That vote, which required a three-quarters majority to pass, was to approve going out for bids on the bond. Wednesday’s vote was to actually accept the bid on the bond, requiring only a simple majority vote.

Gomez believes that with four years of inflation and increased construction costs, that $16 million figure is unrealistic and the board will be asked to vote on additional funding in the future.

He said not only will it set the project up for more years of delays, it will make the board look bad for not being transparent with taxpayers.

Supervisor Wally Habhegger, a member of the Rolling Hills committee, which is spearheading the project, pointed out that the architect is developing three different project options to put out for bids, at least one of which is expected to cost under $16 million.

The first option is the originally-approved design. Known as the 50-24-24 option, it consists of a 50-bed skilled nursing home with an attached 24-bed assisted living unit and a 24-bed independent living unit.

The second option takes the 24-bed independent living apartments out of the mix and leaves the 50 skilled nursing beds and increases the assisted living beds to 50.

The final option is a 62-bed skilled nursing unit with 12 assisted living beds, which can be converted to skilled beds if needed.

Both Gomez and Supervisor Rod Sherwood pointed out that the 50-24-24 option, which is the most expensive, is the only one that creates a cash flow that places the facility’s operational costs at breakeven and also removes the facility from the levy after the bond is repaid.

Sherwood, who cast the lone no vote for the bonding resolution, said it’s obvious that if the county doesn’t build the 50-24-24 option, the senior care facility won’t come off the levy. “So why not bond all at once?” he said, adding interest rates aren’t likely to rise anytime soon.

He alluded to the Federal Reserve’s recent announcement that policy makers won’t raise interest rates unless they see troubling signs of inflation and signaling it expected to hold rates near zero for at least three more years.

Supervisor Toni Wissestad, who chairs the Rolling Hills Committee, said the $16 million is a starting point and will allow the county to bring a construction manager onboard and create bid documents.

“It allows us to get the ball rolling,” she said, admitting there is ambiguity as to costs which can’t be addressed until construction bids come back.

“Then the board can decide what to do based on solid numbers from bids,” she said.

According to County Administrator Tina Osterberg, even if the county has to borrow more to complete the project, it won’t increase the burden on the taxpayer.

She pointed out that this year, the Rolling Hills nursing home is on the levy for $1.288 million, while repayment on the $16 million bond is under $1 million for all but the last four years of the 20-year term.

“So, if we have to back out and bond for another $3 million, I still believe it would be less than (Rolling Hills) is on the levy for now,” said Osterberg. “I don’t want anyone to think that we’re asking the taxpayers to pay more. It’s actually going to be under the levy cap as long as we can keep operations at breakeven.”