Anticipation builds for Tomah Health, Gundersen Clinic open house Sept. 13-14

From the groundbreaking almost two years ago to the day (Sept. 27, 2017), anticipation has been building for this weekend. Tomah area residents will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with the Tomah Health and Wellness Campus.

An open house for the Gundersen Tomah Clinic and Tomah Health will be Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The campus is located on Gopher Drive with a clear view off I-90 in Tomah. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday at 2:45 p.m.

There will be tours of the two new facilities along with a chance to meet staff and discover all the services the healthcare organizations offer in Tomah.

The facilities include new and expanded healthcare services. The Gundersen Tomah Clinic opened Aug. 26 in a two-story, 77,000 square-foot facility that includes medical, eye, behavioral health, orthodontics, oral surgery, renal dialysis and several other specialty services, including a Gundersen pharmacy.

Tomah Health will open Oct. 2 and relocate from its facility at 321 Butts Avenue in Tomah. That building was built in 1952 and provided quality medical care for the community and surrounding area.

Gundersen’s former medical clinic in Tomah at 1330 North Superior Ave. was built in 1995 and was approximately 25,000 square feet. One of the biggest additions at the new clinic is the Gundersen Comprehensive Cancer Center. Patients diagnosed with cancer can receive most of their medical and oncology services at the Tomah Cancer Center, including radiation treatment.

Formerly known as Tomah Memorial Hospital, the new Tomah Health is adjacent to the Gundersen Clinic on the 40-acre campus.

The public has been able to watch the project from the day ground was broken for the $66 million project. The 40-acre parcel was purchased in May 2014.

Since opening in 1952, the current hospital had building expansions in 1964, 1994 and 2004. Growing medical needs of the public was the primary reason for a new hospital. Various patient-centered efficiencies will be part of the three-story, 140,000 square foot facility.

Financing for the project included a $35 million loan from the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities program, a $13 million tax-exempt loan from Associated Bank and an $18.1 million equity contribution from Tomah Memorial Hospital.

The three-story, 140,000 square foot Tomah Health is a 25 -bed critical access facility accredited by The Joint Commission featuring 24-hour, Emergency and Urgent Care, Medical/Surgical Inpatient and Outpatient Care, Diagnostic Imaging, Infusion Services, Women’s Health with obstetrics and water birth options, Rehabilitation services with Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Pathology and Cardiac Rehabilitation, Laboratory, In house Pharmacy, Nutrition Services, Sleep Services, Respiratory Therapy and Community Outreach programs.

The Tomah Memorial Hospital Foundation pledged $275,000 over five years to help with construction of wellness rooms at the new hospital as well as a walking trail that will encompass the medical campus. Road and infrastructure improvements were essential to the project.

The clinic includes a comprehensive cancer center. The location will serve a patient radius that includes Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson and other counties seeking cancer care with less travel.

The cancer center is 5,200 square feet, part of the total 77,000 square foot Gundersen project. Medical and radiation oncology services will be provided. Included will be a linear accelerator so patients can receive radiation in Tomah.