Apartment fire in Tomah displaces 36 people

An early morning fire on March 11 caused significant damage to an apartment complex at 304 Murdock Street in Tomah.

It was the beginning of a busy day for the Tomah Fire Department. Fire Chief Tim Adler said firefighters were called out at 3:43 a.m. to the two-story complex. When they arrived 15 to 20 foot flames were already blazing out of the roof.

Firefighters and Tomah police officers helped evacuate residents. No injuries were reported.

There were 16 apartments in the complex, divided into two, eight apartment sections. Eight of the apartments sustained significant damage from the fire and water. The other eight apartments are relatively unscathed. But due to the damage, utilities for the entire complex are shut off, Adler said.

That resulted in 36 people being displaced. The American Red Cross is helping families forced from their homes. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for items such as emergency food, shelter and clothing.

Due to the utility situation, Adler said residents in the undamaged section of the apartment, "will not be allowed back in there anytime soon."

Local Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers met with family members to help them begin the recovery process in whatever way the client decides is best.

Their work begins with providing someone to talk to and offering to help figure out the next step. That includes identifying community resources that are available and immediate funds to help assist their recovery. Adler said after the fire some of the people were given shelter at the First Congregational Church. Some are staying with relatives.

A cause remains under investigation, Adler said. The damage is considered a "high dollar loss" fire. That will require a high loss team from insurance representatives to investigate the damage.

Adler said mutual assistance to fight the fire was provided by the Oakdale and Fort McCoy fire departments. There were 41 firefighters at the scene. Assistance was provided by Tomah Area Ambulance Service personnel. As of Sunday morning the building was encircled with yellow tape and a sign "Warning, This May Be Evidence" was tacked on a front door.

Cold early morning temperatures made fighting the fire a challenge, but there were no equipment glitches, Adler added. He said the fire was the first residential blaze in 20 months with significant damage.

Still keeping an eye on the Murdock fire scene, firefighters received a second call at 12:41 p.m. to an oven fire at 801 Farmer St. A third call was received at 1:12 p.m. to a structure fire at 102 E. Veterans, a short drive from the Murdock site. Damage appears to be minimal in both those calls.