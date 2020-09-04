Area dairyman feeling impact of COVID-19

The struggles of the dairy industry – especially in Wisconsin – have been well-documented for decades.

Wisconsin lost 773 diary herds last year and nearly as many the year before.

Things are on pace to reach or surpass those numbers this year as well, with the state currently losing two diary farms each day.

And as if those statistics aren’t enough to show that Wisconsin’s dairy industry is in dire straits, along comes COVID-19, and with it the closing of all the state schools.

In addition, bars and restaurants have been ordered to shut down in-house dining for the foreseeable future.

Both measurers have dramatically decreased the demand for milk and dairy farmers are already dealing with the impact.

Phil Mlsna runs MDS Dairy in Leon south of Sparta.

MDS Dairy milks 2,500 head of cattle three times a day and has 35 employees.

While many other businesses deemed non-essential have shutdown or force to cut costs in the wake of the state’s Safer At Home order handed down by Gov. Tony Evers on March 24, Mlsna said dairy farmers don’t have that option.

“People need to understand, we can’t stay home or receive unemployment. You can’t tell a farmer to stay home. When spring comes, the crops have to get into the ground,” offered Mlsna.

“We haven’t cut our labor force – we can’t. We actually hired a guy last week. The cows need to get fed and you still have to milk the cows – our investment is long-term. We are not non-essential to the cows. We’re an essential work force. We’re bound to the care of our animals,” he continued. “Once you decide to own a cow, you’re responsibility for her well-being. You made the decision to house and care for that animal – it’s your responsibility.”

While things were looking up a bit for the diary industry early in 2020, the few gains made were wiped out with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have entered unprecedented times as a society. Our farmers, especially our dairy farmers, are being served a big dose of the sad reality we are living in with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Joe Bragger in a statement released last week.

“With depressed prices the last five years, our farmers were already stressed financially,” he continued. “The confirmed reports of milk dumping and processors asking farmers to cut back their production has only amplified the pressure.”

But for many, like MDS, cutting production isn’t a viable option.

MDS sells its milk to Foremost Farms of Sparta, which distributes its products throughout the Midwest, including to Kwik Trip.

While Mlsna has a place to sell his milk, the drastic drop in the market price is challenging his operation because production costs outweigh income.

“Right now, (the market price of) $13 is about $4 under our cost of production,” he said. “Every dairy farm is losing money daily.”

And there aren’t a lot of options for dairy farmers under the current structure.

“We are mandated by the cooperative. There’s a government marketing order that dictates where our milk goes, but it doesn’t guarantee a product payment to us,” Mlsna explained.

“I can’t sell a truckload of milk anywhere else because I’m bound by that government order. They say that’s for production balancing,” he continued. “It’s a long-term risk investment, but we’re not guaranteed a payment.”

Bragger, a farmer himself, said the Wisconsin Farm Bureau is working with stakeholders on all levels to communicate the needs of its members.

“As an example, we joined a group of other Wisconsin dairy groups in urging immediate action by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use the extensive purchasing power afforded it by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to bring much-needed relief to the dairy industry,” said Bragger. “We will continue to work as hard as we can for our members during this unfortunate and unique time.”

The dairy industry’s downward spiral has been well-documented over the past two decades, but it’s getting worse for Wisconsin farmers every year.

“I started in business 45 years ago. There were 60,000 dairy farms in Wisconsin. Now, there’s approximately 7,000,” said Mlsna. “Looking back 20 years (the curve) is going down at a 45-degree angle and it never changes. We’re losing about 700 a year.”

While the situation is a tough one and Mlsna is in the same boat as many, there’s some optimism in his tone.

“Nature has provided a method that we’ll survive to provide for everyone else. We’re not asking for a handout, we’re just asking for support,” he offered.

Everyone has a connection to agriculture, and Mlsna believes there’s plenty people can do to help out the dairy industry.

“There’s a 10 to one ratio to make a pound of cheese. If people want to help the dairy industry, go out and buy an extra pound of cheese. It’s a simple way you can help. Buy cottage cheese, butter – drink an extra gallon of milk this week,” he said.

“Your dairy and ag neighbors would appreciate your support This isn’t about big or small, this is about a local, sustainable food supply.