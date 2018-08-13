Area Lions seek business collaboration
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:55am admin1
For the last five years the Tomah, Warrens and Oakdale Lions clubs have worked together to collect school supplies as part of the Wisconsin Lions initiative.
For the last five years the Tomah, Warrens and Oakdale Lions clubs have worked together to collect school supplies as part of the Wisconsin Lions initiative.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com