Area Memorial Day observances set

Area communities throughout Monroe County will be holding their own Memorial Day observance Monday, May 27.

Sparta

The Sparta area community is invited to attend all Memorial Day events sponsored by the Sparta American Legion Post 100 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars(VFW) Post 2112 on Monday. All events are open to the public.

The first event is a breakfast from 6-9 a.m. at the VFW located at 121 S Rusk Avenue. After the meal, the color guard will move to St Patrick’s Cemetery to honor the fallen heroes at 8 a.m., and then to Leon Cemetery at 9 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., Sparta’s Memorial Day parade will pass through downtown on Water Street and end at Blyton Park where there will be a Ceremony to honor our veterans, The guest speaker will be a Lt. Col. Sheila Coker, Deputy Garrison Commander at Fort McCoy with an invocation by the Garrison Chaplain.

Following the Blyton Park ceremony, there will be a commemorative ceremony at VFW Post 2112 to honor those lost at sea with the ceremonial floating of the wreath. All veterans are invited to walk (or if chair bound, be pushed) in the parade. You do not have to be a member of a veteran's organization, however please contact Legion Post Commander Brickman at 433-9199 so necessary accomodations can be made. Please line up behind the Color Guard.

The Sparta American Legion will have a Chicken Q and raffles to raise funds for the children and youth programs at 1116 Angelo Road. The VFW is also conducting raffles from noon-6 p.m. for youth programs.

Cashton

The Cashton American Legion and Cashton VFW will be conducting services at the following locations:

Melvina Cemetery - 9 a.m.; St. Mary's Ridge - 9:20 a.m., Pine Hollow - 9:35 a.m.; Sacred Heart Cemetery - 9:50; Home Cemetery - 10:20 a.m.; Brush Creek - 10:35 a.m. - Sand Hill Cemetery - 10:50 a.m.; Bad Ax - 11:10 a.m.; Cashton Veterans Memorial - 11:30 a.m.; Pioneer Cemetery - 11:45 a.m.; Moen Cemetery - noon; Portland German Lutheran - 12:15 p.m. and Portland Lutheran - 12:30 p.m.

Portland Lutheran Church will be having a Memorial Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Norwalk

The Norwalk American Legion will host a program at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27 at the Scenic Bluffs Activity Center.

Ontario

The Ontario Memorial Day Program will be at Brookwood High School at 10:45 a.m. The Ontario American Legion will host salutes at the following times: Billings Creek Cemetery - 9 a.m.; Kickapoo River in Ontario - 9:30 a.m.; and New Ontario Cemetery - 9:45 a.m.

Wilton

A potluck will be held at the Wilton American Legion following the traditional cemetery tour, which includes: Hillside Cemetery - 9:45 a.m.; Highway 131 Bridge - 10 a.m.; Lutheran Cemetery - 10:15 a.m.; South Ridge Cemetery - 10:45 a.m.; Day Cemetery - 11 a.m.; Dorset Cemetery - 11:20 a.m.; and Wilton Veterans Memorial - 11:45 a.m.

Names of the veterans buried in each cemetery are read followed by the sounding of Taps and a 21-gun volley.

Kendall

The Kendall American Legion will hold observances at the following cemeteries: St. Luke's Cemetery - 10 a.m.; Fountain Lutheran Cemetery - 11 a.m.; and the Kendall Area Veterans Memorial - 1 p.m.

At the veterans memorial the Royall High School Band will paly the National Anthem and patriotic music. That will be followed by a social at the Kendall American Legion Hall.

Bangor

A Memorial Day service will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27 at the Bangor High School, 700 10th Ave, South. The guest speaker is from the Department of the Army, Ft. McCoy. Music selections will be provided by the Bangor High School Band and Choir.

Colors will be presented by Anderson-Good American Legion Post #40 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8278, both of Bangor. A short service will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bangor. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Warrens

Colonel Bruce Fischer is the keynote speaker at this year’s Warren Mills Cemetery Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 27. The program begins at 11 a.m. by the cemetery’s flagpoles.

The Warrens VFW Post 5387 Color Guard and Town of Lincoln Fire Department will lead the procession to the cemetery. Anyone wishing to walk or ride a bike in the procession should be at the fire station by 10:40 a.m.

Larry Larson is this year’s Master of Ceremonies. Music will be provided by Jenna Salzwedel. The Warrens Cranberry Festival Royalty will lay the wreath and Warrens Girl Scout Troop 4428 will assist with the readings. The program will conclude with a 21-gun salute by Tomah American Legion Post 201.

In the event of bad weather, the program will be held indoors at the Town of Lincoln Fire Station.

Also on Memorial Day, the Warrens Lions Club is serving their annual Memorial Day Chicken BBQ Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warrens Lions Log Building.

Tomah

Memorial Day activities in Tomah for Monday, May 27, include:

• 9 a.m. - Ceremony at the Tomah Area Veterans Memorial with remarks by Tom Flock. There also will be an unveiling of new bricks and tiles

• 9:30 a.m. - Wreath ceremony and annual flyover of Lake Tomah to honor those who have been buried at sea.

• 10 a.m. - Memorial Program at Oak Grove Cemetery - featuring Mr. Mario DeSanctis, director of the Tomah VA, and local firing squads.

The Tomah VA also will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony, Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. outdoors near Building 400.

The event is open to veterans, military personal, family and the general public. Judge Thomas Flock will serve as the keynote speaker.