Army engineer gives dog shelter new look
Thu, 06/15/2017 - 9:48am admin1
Four-legged friends at the Monroe County Dog Shelter have been enjoying a new, covered outdoor play area the last few months, and now it’s the staff’s turn for an upgrade.
