Friday, June 16, 2017
After putting on an outdoor shelter on the west side of the building with his group in October, Mark Sherman, a member of the 1-310 Brigade Engineer Battalion, is adding a new lobby to the Monroe County Dog Shelter.

Thu, 06/15/2017 - 9:48am admin1

Four-legged friends at the Monroe County Dog Shelter have been enjoying a new, covered outdoor play area the last few months, and now it’s the staff’s turn for an upgrade.

