Authorities identify man killed in Leon incident

Authorities have released the name of the deceased suspect killed in an officer involved shooting Tuesday, Nov. 5 in Leon along with the officers placed on administrative leave following the incident.

The deceased is 32 year-old Michael Lee Nguyen, while the officers include Sgt. Ryan Oswald, Deputy Jason Rice and Deputy Ethan Young of the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, and Sparta Police Officer Kyle Gurolski.

Oswald, Rice and Young all have at least seven years of law enforcement experience, while Gurolski has 13 years.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). which is leading the investigation, isn't releasing anymore information at this time.

DCI previously said officers from three agencies, which also included the State Patrol, responded to the Cotter Pin restaurant and bar after receiving a domestic violence-related 911 call the night of the incident.

When they arrived, patrons had already barricaded themselves inside the restaurant and police were confronted by Nguyen carrying a firearm in the parking lot.

According to DCI, the officers attempted to negotiate with the Nguyen, who was eventually shot by the police.

Nguyen was given immediate medical aid, but he later died at a local hospital. None of the officers was injured, however, the four officers have been placed on administrative leave as dictated by department policy.

Witnesses have stated the domestic incident originated at a neighboring house. A female and her baby fled the home and sought refuge in the Cotter Pin prior to the shooting.

Police shut down Hwy. 27 through Leon for several hours during and following the incident, rerouting traffic around the area.

DCI is being assisted in the investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

DCI has indicated it is continuing to investigate the incident and will turn over reports to the Monroe County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

The last officer involved shooting in the area involved a Monroe County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a suspect in a Jan. 7, 2018 domestic incident in Sparta.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger ruled the actions of the deputy were lawful and reasonable acts of defense when he shot 21-year-old Skyler D. Burnette at a St. Anne Street apartment where he had a knife to the victim's throat.