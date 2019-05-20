Authorities identify suspect in high speed chase

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in a pursuit on Interstate 90 May 16, as 52-year-old Robert LaVake, who is a resident of Colorado.

The chase started on Interstate 90 and ended when the fleeing vehicle hit a fence and started on fire.

According to a police report, the fleeing vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph. A Tomah officer deployed spike strips, which punctured the tires, and the vehicle eventually slowed before traveling off the road at the 40-mile marker where it struck the interstate fence.

The vehicle began smoking and started on fire. Two dogs that escaped the vehicle were later safely caught and taken to the Monroe County Animal Shelter. Officers had to physically remove LaVake from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

He was taken into custody and transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service. The vehicle, a 2008 GMC Acadia, had been reported stolen in Colorado.