Authorities investigating deaths

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is conducting investigations into two untimely deaths, one in Warrens and another outside of Sparta.

Investigators have ruled the death of a 46-year-old female in Warrens a suicide.

According to investigators, officers responded to a Broadway Avenue residence at 5 p.m. Monday and found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Police served a search warrant on the residence and conducted interviews before determining the gunshot wound was self inflicted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit assisted with the investigation.

The cause of death for a 37-year-old rural Sparta man hasn't yet been determined. According to the dheriff’s department, Henry J. Riley was found dead at an Iband Avenue residence on May 6.

A family member had called authorities at around noon, stating they believed Riley was deceased. Police conducted interviews and served a search warrant at the residence.

According to the sheriff's department, the cause of the death was not immediately apparent and the body was sent for an autopsy. The autopsy was completed on May 7 and toxicology results are pending.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County medical examiner.