Authorities seeking bomb-making suspect

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information related to an incident that occurred on Hatbox Avenue east of Sparta Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, at approximately 3 a.m., at a residence on Hatbox Avenue, which is in the Town of Adrian Township, the dispatch center received a call about a male subject who was inside the caller's garage yelling.

The caller said his garage had been barricaded and he could hear the intruder making suicidal-like comments. The intruder later fled the property in an older model dark colored Jeep. Police searched the garage and discovered the intruder had attempted to make explosive type devices in the garage and had nailed the caller's garage service door shut.

Authorities are telling the public to be cautious if they see an unfamiliar person or vehicle near their residence, especially around the Hatbox Avenue area. They are directing people to call 911 if there is an emergency, or to contact the sheriff’s department non-emergency number, 608-269-8712 if there's suspicious activity they’d like the sheriff's department to investigate.

Those who may know who the subject in question is, should contact authorities for everyone's safety, said police.

Those wishing to make an anonymous tip can do so through Crime Stoppers https://www.monroecountycrimestoppers.com/