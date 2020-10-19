Back The Badge parade rolls Saturday from Tomah to Sparta

The Monroe County Republican Party showed its support for local law enforcement Saturday.

A parade that started at Recreation Park in Tomah, rolled past the Tomah Police Department and ended in front of the Sparta Police Department where local Republican party supporters expressed their support for police officers.

Organizers held the rally and parade to show support for police and the good they do in the community.

Speakers at Sparta, including Sparta Police Chaplain Jef Skinner, State Senator Patrick Testin and Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger, criticized messages calling to defund police departments. Sparta Police Chief Emilee Nottestad also addressed the crowd, saying she appreciated the support for law enforcement.

There was a reception that followed the rally at the Republican party office in Sparta.

Just down the road in West Salem, a parade was held for President Donald Trump at the La Crosse Speedway. The event started in the Woodman’s Parking lot and traveled to West Salem going along Hwy. Spa16. The parade then did a few laps on the racetrack at the La Crosse Speedway.