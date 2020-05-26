The Bait Shack opens at Eddie’s Convenience Store

After going without for nearly six months, area anglers have a new option for stocking up on fishing supplies.

Eddie’s Convenience Store on Highway 21 East opened The Bait Shack earlier this month, and by all signs the addition to the longtime Sparta business is doing well.

“It’s been going good,” offered Eddie’s owner Shawn Pfaff. “It’s taken a while for people to know we’re here, but we’ve got a good selection and we’ve sold a lot of stuff.”

Sparta had a bait shop – Schnitzler’s Sports Store - on the other part of town for years, but Dennis Schnitzler closed his shop on East Wisconsin Street in December.

That left a void for bait and tackle in Sparta, so Pfaff decided to tap into Schnitzler’s experience and open up a similar, but smaller shop at Eddie’s.

“People in town were asking me because they didn’t have a place to get minnows or bait and tackle,” offered Pfaff.

“Dennis was after me too, but I said I wasn’t going to do it without his help because my plate is full enough,” he continued.

Pfaff hired Schnitzler to manage his new business effort and The Bait Shack opened for business in early May.

The store is located just north of Eddie’s main business and is fully stocked with fishing bait, tackle and gear.

Bait options include minnows, wax worms, night crawlers, red worms, crickets, meal worms and leeches.

“And we have a full assortment of bait and tackle. As our orders get filled, we’ll have more to offer,” said Pfaff, adding his suppliers – all from Wisconsin – are behind on filling those orders due to complications from the current COVID-19 outbreak. “Most of the supply places are low on stock right now.”

Other products offered at The Bait Shack include a full line of fishing tackle, tackle boxes, bobbers, rods and reels and life jackets.

“I’m trying to keep new and innovative stuff – everybody likes to add to their tackle box,” said Pfaff.

Pfaff also has toyed with the idea of selling fishing and hunting licenses at The Bait Shack.

“Fishing license sales are up 50 percent, so maybe its time to get into it,” he said. I’m not going to commit yet. This is kind of a test to see if the bait shop will take care of itself.”

Pfaff believes The Bait Shack fits right in with the convenience store.

“People can come in to get bait and tackle and they can grab pop and snacks and water at the same time,” he offered. “Everybody likes it. People have been thanking us for doing it because they have a place to get bait again. Everybody’s been very grateful.”

And business, of course, was very steady over a beautiful Memorial Day weekend.

“It was a real steady weekend. It’s been moving more and more,” concluded Pfaff.

The Bait Shack is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Schnitzler’s hours at the bait shop are from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and he also works every other weekend.