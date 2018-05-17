Bakken is Featured Butterfest Quilter

After entering through the doors at Quilt Corner, located on Water Street in downtown Sparta, there is a noticeable hum of activity. Ladies are perusing through the vibrant shades of fabric while others are encouraging each other through the latest club project from their respective sewing machines.

The low-key shop is owned by Connie Bakken who was surprised, to say the least, when she was selected as this year’s featured quilter for the upcoming Sparta Butterfest Quilt Show.

Quilt Corner sponsors the quilt show along with the Sparta Butterfest Quilt Show Group. Bakken has been participating in the show for almost as many years as it’s been running.

“When it first started, we submitted a lot of quilts,” she said. “It was brand new and they needed quilts. Since then, we haven’t as much but our customers have and that was the name of the game, to get them interested.”

Bakken has been actively quilting since 1990. She was first introduced to sewing and quilting when her mother and grandmother were quilters and she has passed on the passion to her daughter Crystal Treu, who co-owns Quilt Corner along with Bakken.

The duo were in childcare prior to making the leap to opening their own shop. Bakken had a group of friends who were avid quilters and she joined the group on and off when she could.

“They felt Sparta needed a quilt shop and I thought, ‘I hardly know anything about quilting,’” she joked, adding her biggest concern was that she would have a customer with more experience walk through the door and stump her.

The venture worked. Their shop has now been in operation for 15 years, drawing in hundreds of quilters from all over the area.

“We’ve built the business into what our customers are requesting,” Bakken said.

Most of the work Bakken does stems from a class or a club. At Quilt Corner, Bakken and Treu host classes for quilters at varying skill levels, they’ve even had individuals come in to learn how to use their sewing machines.

A lot of times, Bakken’s first time quilters are women who are going to be a grandmother for the first time and they want to make their grandchild’s first quilt.

“It’s definitely a learned art and you can be at any stage. It’s so fun to have somebody go home with a baby quilt when they came here that first night with a bag of pieces,” she said. “It’s an accomplished art and it’s so rewarding to help these gals get what they want. I haven’t had anybody that hasn’t been able to complete their project.”

One of the things Bakken is most proud of is Quilting For a Cause. Bakken and Treu, along with the quilters from the Quilt Corner Clubs complete and donate quilts to organizations all over Monroe County. They have also sent quilts to Texas during the hurricane/flood relief.

Quilters donate fabrics they don’t plan on using, projects they’ve started and have no intention of finishing and/or quilts they’ve completed but have no use for.

“We wanted to reach out and give back to the community,” Bakken said. “We have given away around 250 pillowcases and about 200 quilts since last October when we finally got it off the ground.”

The quilt show is held in June during Sparta Butterfest at the Barney Senior Center, right next to the Sparta Butterfest grounds. It is one of the biggest shows in the area featuring quilts from all over.

As this year’s featured quilter, Bakken will be responsible for preparing a showcase for the Sparta Free Library. At the show, Bakken will have a display of some of her work as well.

“It’s a very rewarding job when people walk out with a smile,” Bakken said. “I like making people happy and we do that with fabric.”