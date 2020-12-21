Ballots shaping up for April non-partisan election

Longtime Sparta City Alderman Norm Stanek won’t be seeking another term in next April’s non-partisan election.

Stanek, who represents District 4, submitted a notification of non-candidacy to the city clerk’s office earlier this month.

Candidates for April the election could begin filing declarations of candidacy and circulating nomination papers beginning Dec. 1. They have until 5 p.m. Jan. 5 to file their nomination papers.

Anthony Boltik has filed a declaration of candidacy for Stanek’s seat on the council, while the remaining incumbents from the city’s even-numbered districts have all indicated they will seek re-election.

In District 2, Alderman Kevin Brueggeman has already submitted his nomination papers as has Alderman Ed Lukasek in District 6. District 8 incumbent Alderman Kevin Riley has filed his declaration of candidacy but has yet to submit nomination papers.

In the Sparta School District two seats will be on the April ballot. Incumbent Lee Culpitt has indicated he won’t run for re-election, while the other incumbent, Josh Lydon, has already turned in his declaration of candidacy for another term.

Anyone wishing to enter the race can pick up the paperwork at the district office at the Maplewood building on East Montgomery Street. School board candidates aren’t required to circulate nomination papers and only need to fill out a declaration of candidacy and a campaign finance disclosure.

Tomah

For Tomah City Council, districts 1, 3, 5, and 7 are up for re-election in April.

In District 1, incumbent Adam Gigous has taken out papers. No challengers have come forth at this time.

In District 3, incumbent Jeff Cram has yet to take out papers. That also is the case for Travis Scholze in District 5. Scholze was just re-appointed to the District 5 seat after resigning due to the fact he applied for the Tomah city administrator position. No challengers at this time for either of those seats.

In District 7, incumbent Donna Evans is seeking re-election and has taken out papers. Two familiar names have taken out papers to challenge Evans. Former alderwoman and mayor Nellie Pater and former alderman Wayne Kling have taken out papers.

Bob Kliebenstein contributed to this article.