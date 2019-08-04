Bands booked for Tomah's Downtown Thursday Nights

Summer is always a busy time for most people.

But for those with a few week day time slots available in July and August, there are six Thursday nights they can pencil in for Tomah.

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center is putting on a six week concert series in the 800 block of downtown Tomah. Details were solidified last week for six bands that will perform, according to Chamber president Tina Thompson. The lineup of bands includes Georgia Clay July 4, Orchard Fire on July 11, Wheelhouse on July 18, Avenger Joe on Aug. 1, Casey Muessigmann Aug. 8 and Cherry Pie on Aug. 15.

Information on each band, including links to their websites, can be found at www.downtownthursdaynights.com, the site the Chamber developed for the event series. The lineup features a diverse mix of live music for its inaugural year.

“While, yes, this is a music concert series, what we’re really trying to do is promote our downtown," Thompson said. "We’ve done years of planning for the development of downtown and now we’re bringing in activity to help catapult it forward. Our vision is for people to be actively spending time in downtown Tomah, shopping at our local retailers and eating at our local restaurants. We’re hoping to inspire more people to open businesses in our downtown, and we’re doing it through music and activities.”

The July 4 concert will be a culmination of the day that starts with the Tomah parade down Superior Avenue at 10 a.m. The Tomah Lions will shoot off fireworks that night at dusk from Tomah Recreation Park

Downtown Thursday Nights will start with Superior being closed at 5 p.m at the 800 block while staging, bounce houses, booths and food and beverage trucks are set up, Thompson said

Bands will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each date. At that time the area will be cleared and regular traffic routes will be established again at 10 p.m.

Thompson said there will be a “Kid Zone” that will feature two bounce houses per night as well as caricatures and face painting and other kid friendly activities.

"There will also be unique food vendors and adult beverage sales (no carry-ins allowed). “This is truly a family friendly event that is meant to draw in people of all ages in to Tomah’s downtown. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and sunscreen," Thompson said

Opportunities for sponsorship of the event series are available by contacting the Chamber.