Bangor appoints new administrator

The Bangor Village Board recently appointed Jeri Wittmershaus as its full-time village administrator-clerk/treasurer at its monthly meeting on March 12. Wittmershaus has been an employee at the Bangor Municipal Utility/Administrative office since 2011.

When Bangor’s former administrator, Shelly Miller, left on sick leave last November, and sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in December, Miller’s assistant, Wittmershaus, became the Interim Administrator while other village employees took on extra responsibilities.

“In my opinion, she has performed exceptionally well during a very difficult time for our village,” Village President Gary Althoff said. “Personally, I think eight years of background working here substantially reduces the learning curve that would be necessary with a hire from the outside.”

According to Althoff, there was discussion on advertising the position to the public, however, the vote of the board acknowledged that a promotion from within the organization was the best decision.

Wittermshaus is only the village’s second administrator, in succession to Miller who became the first administrator in 2013. Althoff said the Village will be advertising to fill Wittmerhaus’ old position in the near future.

In other news, the village board took action at its monthly meeting in February, naming the Monroe County Herald as its official newspaper designation for the Village of Bangor. The Herald has also been named the official newspaper of Bangor School District.