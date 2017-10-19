Bangor bar's liquor license threatened over violations
Thu, 10/19/2017 - 11:24am admin1
A special hearing on taking away a liquor license for 30 days for a local bar/restaurant is on the agenda of the Bangor Village Board for Wednesday. Oct.
A special hearing on taking away a liquor license for 30 days for a local bar/restaurant is on the agenda of the Bangor Village Board for Wednesday. Oct.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com