Bangor cancels in-person graduation

For 35 graduating Bangor High School seniors, May 22 was the last scheduled day of school, which looked a little different this year. Due to the COVID pandemic, the Class of 2020’s original graduation ceremony was rescheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Administration had hoped for a traditional ceremony in the high school gym, however, due to an increase in cases, the administration made the decision to cancel the in-person graduation ceremony.

“We realize how important and special the graduation ceremony is for seniors and their families. Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID cases in the past month, we are no longer able to have the in-person graduation ceremony,” Principal Rick Muellenberg wrote in a letter to families.

Over the past month, administration has spent time looking at various options such as an outdoors ceremony, spacing issues and so on, but Muellenberg explained that any ceremony would still have to fit the parameters provided by La Crosse County.

The La Crosse County Health Department currently has La Crosse County listed at a Red Level (Severe Risk) on the COVID Compass. Districts within the county are following the recommendations of county personnel closely as it pertains to the health and safety of students.

As all school districts in La Crosse County are faced with the same parameters, they all have decided to cancel their in-person ceremonies.

Bangor will have a virtual graduation ceremony, which will be released as soon as it can be finished. Administration will also look at having a drive-up diploma pickup after consulting with the health department and local police department; families will be informed of any final decisions at a later date.