Bangor Lions to hold fundraiser for First Responders

The Village of Bangor has a great group of volunteers acting as the Bangor First Responders, which was formed in October of 1982, serving the Bangor, Rockland and Burns areas. Due to COVID-19, the First Responders has made the hard decision to cancel its annual Halloween dance, which is the organization's major fundraising event of the year.

With the generous support and donations from local municipalities, civic groups, businesses and private citizens, the first responders are able to maintain a continuous 24-hour response to medical and trauma emergencies in the areas it serves as well as continuing education, equipment upgrades, supplies, vehicle maintenance and facility operations.

From previous donations, the organization was able to upgrade its response vehicle from a 1999 Chevy Suburban to a new 2020 Ford F-250.

From the profits of its annual Fun Daze Celebration, the Bangor Lions Club donated around $11,500 last year to service organizations such as the fire department, first responders and the local library.

As the Lions were also unable to hold its annual fundraiser this year, the organization was unable to be as generous this year but were able to provide the First Responders with a $1,500 donation.

Instead, the Lions Club will be hosting a pork chop fundraiser for the First Responders on Saturday, Oct. 17 starting at 11 a.m. in Bangor Village Park.

“The Lions felt bad that they couldn’t give us the typical annual donation, so they’re having this fundraiser instead, which is very nice of them,” said First Responders Board President Staci Tenner. “We appreciate it tremendously.”

The Lions will be selling butterfly pork chop sandwiches for $5 each starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, until sold out, and free will donations will be accepted as well. All of the profits from the drive-thru sale will be donated to Bangor First Responders.

Currently, the First Responders consists of 17 members and it is always looking for more. Tenner said it is the organization’s continuous goal to provide the community with the best possible emergency medical and trauma care.