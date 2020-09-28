Bangor reconfirms a return to in-person learning

The Bangor Board of Education held a special meeting last week reconfirming a return to in-person instruction starting Monday, Oct. 5. The board also discussed the Bangor Municipal-Harvard Framework for school reopening/closing that was ultimately approved.

At its regular meeting on Sept. 16, the board received feedback from district parents regarding its framework for a Mode of Learning Decision Matrix, which would assess risk levels based on factors such as the local COVID-19 case rate.

The district was planning to use the Harvard Global Health Institute matrix as guidance in determining the mode of learning for students after the school reopens Oct. 5.

At the Sept. 16 meeting, Bangor parent, Seth Hemmersbach, who has two children in the district, expressed concern that the matrix was too closely drafted to the La Crosse School District’s version.

“First and foremost, this is about the health and safety of our students and staff and that cannot be emphasized enough,” Superintendent Dave Laehn said. “We also need a framework and guidelines in order to make these decisions. We can’t just go from instant to instant and make different decisions.”

Laehn reminded everyone that the district needs to consult with medical professionals to help make better, more informed decisions.

“We’re education experts, we’re not medical experts and that’s why we lean on the La Crosse County Health Department and our school nurse to get some ideas about that framework,” he said.

The Harvard model is mathematically and science based, which is why so many school districts are using the framework. It’s also flexible and looks at different metrics.

La Crosse County districts collaboratively use framework with two primary metrics and two secondary metrics, some of which Bangor will be using as well.

The metric one is a new case rate trend per 100,000 based on a seven-day rolling average. The parameters are considered red at 25 or more cases, orange is 10 to 25 with accelerating spread, yellow is one to 10 cases with community spread and green is less than one and on track for containment.

Metric nine, which is the positive test ratio, is red if greater than 10 percent, if it’s between five and 10 percent it is at orange, between 3 and 5 percent would be yellow and green is less than three percent.

Secondary metrics are the seven-day origin of close contact with those who have tested positive. It’s considered red if the number is less than 60 percent, orange is 60 to 80 percent, yellow is over 80 percent and green would be higher than 90 percent.

The last secondary metric works off of metric one, which is the case rate trend. “This is very, very important because one of the things we’ll use going forward is how is it trending,” Laehn said.

“If we are between yellow and orange one of the things we need to look at is how is this trending, is it increasing or decreasing? We need to look at that trend rate as something that is very important along with those other metrics that we’re looking at.”

In addition, the district will look at the case rate within the seven municipalities in the district

“That doesn’t automatically mean that when we hit a certain number, school is closed,” Laehn explained. “We are going to be looking at a number of factors that will help us make that decision.”

Starting Oct. 5, in-person instruction will occur for grades PreK through 8 and hybrid learning for grades 9 through 12. An unusually high number of COVID cases in the seven municipalities within the district and/or a continued trend of increasing case rate numbers in La Crosse County, could cause school to be reclosed.

Any decisions regarding changes in instruction (virtual, hybrid or in person) due to COVID, will be made weekly on Wednesdays using the framework after consultation with medical experts, the La Crosse County Health Department, neighboring superintendents and the district’s administrative team.

If that happens, parents will be informed by the Wednesday prior to the closure and students would return to virtual instruction. That decision would then be communicated through email and text to staff, parents and families through the district’s JMC student information system and website.

The change to the mode of instruction would then begin on the following Monday.