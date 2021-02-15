Bangor School Board selects superintendent finalists

After conducting a first round of interviews with six candidates for Bangor School District’s new superintendent, the Bangor School Board has narrowed its choices to three finalists; Nicki Pope, Samuel Russ and Troy White.

Nicki Pope is currently the principal at Lemonweir Elementary School in the Tomah Area School District. Since 2012, Pope has also served as the building principal at Camp Douglas and Oakdale Elementary schools.

She completed her superintendent certification through the University of Wisconsin - Superior.

Samuel Russ currently works as the principal at Sparta High School, where he has held this position since 2008. Russ completed his superintendent certification through Viterbo University in La Crosse.

Troy White is a high school principal in the Gale Ettrick Trempealeau School District. He has served in that capacity since 2011.

White completed his superintendent certification through Viterbo University in La Crosse also.

The Bangor School District is in the middle of its search for a new superintendent/district administrator after its current superintendent, Dave Laehn announced his upcoming retirement.

The district received 12 applicants in total, which were reviewed on Feb. 2 and the school board narrowed the selection to six candidates, which were all interviewed last week.

The finalists will have a final round of interviews on Feb. 23 and the school board is scheduled to make a final decision by March 1. Contract negotiations are currently scheduled to begin on March 3.

The new superintendent/district administrator is currently scheduled to be announced by March 8 with a start date of July 1 after Laehn’s current contract officially expires on June 30.