Bangor School District prepares for closure during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is constantly changing and there is a lot of uncertainty about the situation as it continues to evolve. On March 17, Gov. Evers ordered that all schools be closed for the duration of the public health emergency and directed the Department of Health Services (DHS) to issue an agency order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 people or more to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On March 18, Bangor District Administrator Dave Laehn addressed families in a letter posted on the district’s website after the La Crosse County Health Department held a press conference announcing its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“With this unprecedented situation, we do not know the length of time of the public health emergency,” he wrote. “The School District of Bangor will continue the current plan we have in place until we have further information.”

Due to the closure, alternative learning instruction will begin on Tuesday, March 24. Bangor building principals, Mike Johnson and Rick Muellenberg, provided details to district students and families regarding alternative learning for the duration of the extended school closure.

In addition, all after school activities in Bangor have been cancelled until further notice, however, all scheduled IEP meetings for students with special needs will continue to take place as these meetings are considered “essential” meetings.

Last week, during the final two days the kids were in school, staff put additional sanitation procedures in place. If parents and/or guardians wished to keep students home, due to underlying health conditions or other concerns, the district was in full support of each family’s decision.

“We continue to stay focused on the health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and community,” Laehn said. “As a school district, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and take guidance from the La Crosse County Department of Health, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Starting March 24, the district plans to provide free Cardinal Pack lunches to all students while school is closed. Lunch will be provided Monday through Friday on what would have been scheduled school days and delivered to residences between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Any child in the household 18-years-old and younger is eligible to receive a free lunch. To place orders, families need to fill out a form on the district’s website; all orders must be placed by 2 p.m. the day prior to delivery.

If families don’t have internet access, they are asked to call (608) 486-5260 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. If special dietary needs must be considered and are on file with the school, families are asked to inform staff when placing their order.

“Although these are challenging times, I have faith in our staff and community that we will support one another through this health emergency,” Laehn said. “I know of the inconvenience this pandemic is causing our students, staff, families and community. Please trust we are doing everything in our power to protect and serve you, with incredible awareness of the impact of our decisions.”

Bangor administrators will continue to communicate with families through the call and email systems, as well as the school webpage Live Feed, Twitter page and Facebook page.

Laehn also encourages district families to contact the school nurse, Tami Brownell by email at tbrownell@bangorsd.net or by phone at (608) 486-5208/5250 if they have any further questions related to the wellness of students.